Stacey Abrams Has A ‘Plan’ To Be President By 2040

The former minority leader of the Georgia House, Stacey Abrams has high aspirations of becoming president by 2040.

During an interview for FiveThirtyEight’s “When Women Run” project, Abrams was promptly questioned about her political ambitions, her stance on a Black woman serving as the United States president, as well as if she believes the country will elect her in the next 20 years. To this, the 46-year-old Georgia democrat simply responded, “Yes, I do.”

With a smile on her face, Abrams added, “Yes. That’s my plan. And I’m very pragmatic.”

As you may remember, Abrams made quite a name for herself in 2018 during her bid to become the nation’s first Black woman governor.

While the then-Democratic nominee lost the election by 1.4 percentage points, she refused to concede defeat against her opponent, Republican Secretary of State Brian Kemp, even describing him as an “architect of voter suppression,” targeted predominantly against Black voters.

Since 2018, Abrams has made it her mission to promote equality in the polls by founding Fair Fight, an initiative formed to promote fair elections.

Is the country ready for a Black woman in office? According to the lawyer, and author, “Yes, absolutely.”

When asked if she has become tired of questions about whether or not the country is ready for a Black woman in office, Abrams responded, “When something new is on the horizon, we are usually both equally curious and afraid. I don’t begrudge the question but I resent an answer that doesn’t accept the wholeness of who I am.”

“I’m not solely an avatar for Black women but I am a proud avatar of both of those things because it stands as an example to others of what’s possible,” Abrams said. “But we also have to recognize that electability is not simply a question of whether you have the capacity and if people want you, it’s also if the system will allow it to happen.”

As far as her thoughts about being a potential vice presidential pick as a way to “balance out” a white nominee at the top of the ticket, she is not completely opposed.

“I accept that I exist in the political zeitgeist in a very specific way,” she said.

“I am a very accomplished person who has experience in a realm of issues and has the capacity to do this job. So, while I may chafe a bit at what spawns the question, I’m very proud of why I’m even in the conversation because I’m not in the conversation just because I’m a Black woman.”

Keep scrolling to watch the full interview below: