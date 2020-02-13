A New Michael Bloomberg Gaffe Surfaces; Blames Redlining End For 2008 Recession

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg is in hot water again after another uncomfortable video was released on Wednesday where he can be heard blaming the 2008 economic downturn on the end of redlining housing policies.

During a forum at Georgetown University in September 2008, Bloomberg, who is currently a Democratic candidate for president, said that he believes the recession was a direct result of redlining, what many consider to be a discriminatory housing practice, according to the Associated Press.

“It all started back when there was a lot of pressure on banks to make loans to everyone,” Bloomberg said at a forum. “Redlining, if you remember, was the term where banks took whole neighborhoods and said, ‘People in these neighborhoods are poor, they’re not going to be able to pay off their mortgages, tell your salesmen don’t go into those areas.’”

He continued: “And then Congress got involved ― local elected officials, as well ― and said, ‘Oh that’s not fair, these people should be able to get credit.’ And once you started pushing in that direction, banks started making more and more loans where the credit of the person buying the house wasn’t as good as you would like.”

Redlining is when banks systematically refuse to lend money or extend credit to Black and Latino families who are either first time homeowners or seeking to keep their homes. In the past, lenders would literally draw a red line around certain neighborhoods on a map where they wanted only people of a certain race or socioeconomic background to reside.

While many experts acknowledge a correlation between the 2008 recession and the number of borrowers who were given “bad” loans who could not repay them, outrage comes from the belief that the billionaire businessman is seemingly blaming the victims instead of singling out the banks that perpetrated predatory lending practices.