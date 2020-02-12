Michael Bloomberg’s 'Stop and Frisk' Audio Leak Puts Campaign In Hot Seat

Michael Bloomberg’s campaign hit a bump in the long road to the White House on Tuesday when a 2015 recording of the former New York City mayor suddenly resurfaced endorsing the “stop and frisk” crime prevention program.

Just as Bloomberg started making some national inroads with his Democratic presidential campaign, the recording went viral where he can clearly be heard defending the anti-crime program saying that other law enforcement programs across the country could look at it as a way to identify minorities who are suspected of perpetrating a crime.

“Ninety-five percent of murders, murderers and murder victims fit one M.O. You can just take a description, Xerox it, and pass it out to all the cops,” Bloomberg is heard saying in an interview with the Aspen Institute in 2015.

“They are male, minorities, 16 to 25. That’s true in New York, that’s true in virtually every city (inaudible).”

Bloomberg also noted that people complained that "we put all the cops in the minority neighborhoods. Yes, that’s true. Why do you do it? Because that’s where all the crime is.”

“And the way you get the guns out of the kids’ hands is to throw them up against the wall and frisk them."

The billionaire businessman publicly apologized last November for the program right before announcing his run for the presidency at New York’s Christian Cultural Center, a predominantly Black megachurch in Brooklyn.

“I was wrong. And I am sorry,” he said during a speech where he spoke directly to a group of people who were disproportionately affected by the policy which critics blasted as race-based. Some city officials questioned his choice of location and the fact that doing so would be a way in with Black voters who are crucial to each of the 2020 Democratic candidates’ outreach.

Now Bloomberg is apologizing again and President Trump is taking full advantage of this latest hiccup.

Even though Trump has been a vocal supporter of the stop and frisk policy himself, he posted the audio clip of Bloomberg’s speech on Tuesday and in a now deleted tweet, added that the billionaire is a “total racist.”