Showtime Showcase Will Be Rebranded As SHO*BET This Summer

ViacomCBS is slated to rebrand its Showtime sister network Showcase as SHO*BET this summer.

The company will relaunch the channel, which currently airs films, documentaries and comedy specials, with scripted series from both Showtime and BET.

This is the latest example of synergy between Viacom and CBS, who merged in December.

“We see an even bigger opportunity to grow Showtime subscribers by making better use of its plex channels, some of which are currently underutilized,” President and CEO Bob Bakish said during the company’s investor call following its fourth-quarter financials. “To that end, we will be rebranding and relaunching Showcase as SHO*BET this summer featuring AA scripted series from Showtime and BET.”

He added: “We see this as a compelling value creation play that will allow us to benefit from the growing demand for premium, African American content across platforms.”