HBO’s Watchmen Gives America A Black History Lesson It Desperately Needs

Written by Vanessa Etienne

The premiere of Watchmen, HBO’s new series based on Dave Gibbons and Alan Moore’s graphic novel, was one of the most watched programs in the cable network’s history with 1.5 million viewers. And the majority of those viewers are assumed to be white men. That explains why #BlackWallStreet started trending on social media shortly after the series premiere on Sunday (Oct. 20): Watchmen snuck a lesson in Black history right in the opening scene that had many people rushing to Wikipedia. In the series, Regina King plays a Black woman named Sister Night who dives into topics of racism, white supremacy and police brutality against Black people. The series premiere opened with a horrific scene of the so-called Tulsa Race Riot of 1921 – or what many call the Black Wall Street massacre — when white Oklahomans attacked a prosperous Black neighborhood, burning businesses and killing hundreds of Black residents. The show’s depiction of the massacre ended with reparations to the victims and their children. In real life, the horrific incident was all but erased from mainstream consciousness. Because the Tulsa massacre was left out of most history books, Watchmen opened the eyes of many of its viewers to this dark chapter of the American story. Many viewers shared their disbelief that Watchmen was the first they had ever heard of the Tulsa massacre, and that they were never taught about it in school:

I’m embarrassed to admit I had never even heard of the Tulsa Race Riots of 1921 before tonight’s episode of Watchmen on HBO. Even then I thought it was part of the show’s hyper violent alternative history.



If you’re as ignorant as me, watch this 👇👇👇https://t.co/btPyjkT9Ie — Zack Hunt (@ZaackHunt) October 21, 2019 For anyone else who (shamefully) didn't know about the 1921 Tulsa Black Wall Street Massacre until tonight. #WatchmenHBO https://t.co/AtuyooTS4O — Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) October 21, 2019 REALLY enjoyed the premiere of #WatchmenHBO , but am embarrassed to admit that I assumed the opening scenes were an “alternate history” of a race massacre. Horrified to learn that the Tulsa “Black Wall Street” killings were a very real thing: https://t.co/91B7Hn7ZgX… 😳😖 — Ryan Johns⌬n (@RyTriGuy) October 21, 2019 I had zero idea this happened. Why are we not taught about this in our history classes?! Horrifying. I should have had to be educated about this by a damn TV show. But here we are. Black history needs to be taught to white children. Full stop. #WatchmanHBO https://t.co/7f5HRnrSx3 — SassyPantsuits 🌊 (@sassypantssara) October 21, 2019

Black folks on social media expressed satisfaction that a vital piece of history was finally coming to light. Some even added more context to the story:

Seeing so many tweets that #Watchmen was the first time they heard about Black Wall Street and had no idea that our opening depicted the Tulsa Massacre which had not been taught in US history classes made me want to post this post from The Post: https://t.co/jiLH9M4Wt6 — Regina King (@ReginaKing) October 21, 2019 It's important to also show what #Tulsa was BEFORE the race riots depicted in #WatchmenHBO.



A FREE thriving #BlackWallstreet metropolis with Black owned Banks, Phone Companies, Oil Fields, Doctors, Transit Systems and so much more. We are not what they say we are. pic.twitter.com/fqW6OVH3Rb — Isaac Hayes III (@IsaacHayes3) October 21, 2019 Since everyone is talking about #WatchmenHBO, listen to the late Dr. Olivia J. Hooker talk about the Tulsa race massacre. She refuses to refer to the incident as a riot. pic.twitter.com/rabOSwMQUK — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 21, 2019

While the recreation of the massacre was unsettling, Watchmen series creator Damon Lindelof wanted to include ideas of political realism, deep psychological dive on characters and nonlinear storytelling. In an interview with NBC News, he said, “What is creating the most anxiety in America right now? And for me the answer is undeniably race. Superheroes can not defeat racism.” Director Nicole Kassell recounted to Slate.com what went into recreating the event for the show: “Enormous amount of time went into planning that. From reading a book, The Burning by Tim Madigan. When I read the script, Damon [Lindeloff, series creator] told me Tulsa ’21’s real,” says Kassell. “We went to Greenwood and Tulsa and met with the people there, the center there. It was 250 people at least. Incredible number of stunts. I definitely did the research. I remember reading how Ava DuVernay did the bridge sequence in Selma. How Spielberg did Saving Private Ryan. As a film person I had been studying those sequences and I definitely remember reading that Ava had that set blessed. We happened to be filming on the 97th anniversary. Our Day One of production was Day One of the massacre. We had a priest come and bless the set.” Regina King told the Los Angeles Times, “At the end of these nine episodes, I hope we are left with people owning their feelings and feel true to express them. It’s not easy. But because [of] this world that Damon has created that is putting a mirror up to our country right now, it will help ease that discomfort so that people can express what they feel. If you don’t like it, share why. What came up for you? If you like it, what came up for you? If that happens, then we’ve succeeded.” Following the premiere, many are taking it upon themselves to learn more about Black Wall Street.

The white terrorist massacre of Tulsa’s Black Wall Street in 1921 takes up the first eight minutes of the #WatchmenHBO series premiere. Watch—then read about it. We all should know that racial terrorism at one point involved white folks dropping bombs on black people from planes. https://t.co/vli7GNtmbw — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) October 21, 2019 My history teacher didn’t teach me shit that was relevant to my culture SMH but I did my own research later in life & found out on my own about #BlackWallStreet #TulsaMassacre https://t.co/f9oLzxw9Nk — ToddFather (@ascendcelebpod) October 21, 2019 Because of #WatchmenHBO, the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre had a massive spike in searches on Google. The flat line was right before 9PM, until the show premiered. pic.twitter.com/Kh6vdYS6I2 — Walt (@UberKryptonian) October 21, 2019

Hopefully pop culture will continue to do what our education system failed to, and bring more of America’s true history to light.