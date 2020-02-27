Who’s Attending Donald Trump’s Black History Month Event?

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have decided to culminate February with a celebratory event for Black History Month by hosting an annual reception at the White House.
The event, which will be held on Thursday, February 27, will commemorate the many accomplishments of African Americans throughout history. The theme of this year’s event is “African Americans and the Vote,” which coincidentally coincides with the 150th anniversary of the 15th Amendment, as mentioned in a White House statement.
Comedian and well-known Trump supporter Terence K. Williams will be in attendance and shared his excitement on Twitter to his 776K followers. He posted a video about his invitation while wearing his MAGA hat.
While Williams is very public with his support for Trump, others have commented that their attendance has more to do with the theme of the event and in support of those who will be recognized.
Alphonso Hill Jr. will also attend the Black History Month event. Hill is a sophomore at Swansboro High School sophomore Alphonso Hill Jr. will also attend the Black History Month event at the White House. Hill Jr. attends school in North Carolina and is an Eagle Scout, a rare honor for African Americans.
"This is not going to be a political visit for me," Hill told the Jacksonville Daily News. "It is going to be a great experience to visit Washington and the White House. I look forward to meeting everyone at the reception and shaking hands with other African American history makers."
Lastly, Patricia Lee Onwuka, a senior policy analyst for Independent Women’s Forum, has accepted the invitation to the reception, and plans to give live updates on Instagram. She shared her invitation on Twitter.
The White House statement also professed all the ways Trump has worked in favor of Black Americans during his first tenure in office including “lowering poverty and unemployment rates for African Americans, creating a path for struggling communities to unlock investment resources and allowing every person leaving prison to have the tools needed for a second chance.
No word yet on which African Americans from the President’s administration will be in attendance.
(Photo: DEA / M. BORCHI / Getty)
