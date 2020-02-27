Who’s Attending Donald Trump’s Black History Month Event?

Written by BET Staff

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have decided to culminate February with a celebratory event for Black History Month by hosting an annual reception at the White House. The event, which will be held on Thursday, February 27, will commemorate the many accomplishments of African Americans throughout history. The theme of this year’s event is “African Americans and the Vote,” which coincidentally coincides with the 150th anniversary of the 15th Amendment, as mentioned in a White House statement. Comedian and well-known Trump supporter Terence K. Williams will be in attendance and shared his excitement on Twitter to his 776K followers. He posted a video about his invitation while wearing his MAGA hat.

IM SO EXCITED TO SEE THE PRESIDENT TOMORROW



It’s always an honor to see the man who fights for everybody.



A man that gave up everything to help us and donates his salary!



Thank you @realDonaldTrump for inviting me to the black history event



pic.twitter.com/iKDrQ84eBW — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) February 27, 2020

While Williams is very public with his support for Trump, others have commented that their attendance has more to do with the theme of the event and in support of those who will be recognized. Alphonso Hill Jr. will also attend the Black History Month event. Hill is a sophomore at Swansboro High School sophomore Alphonso Hill Jr. will also attend the Black History Month event at the White House. Hill Jr. attends school in North Carolina and is an Eagle Scout, a rare honor for African Americans. "This is not going to be a political visit for me," Hill told the Jacksonville Daily News. "It is going to be a great experience to visit Washington and the White House. I look forward to meeting everyone at the reception and shaking hands with other African American history makers." Lastly, Patricia Lee Onwuka, a senior policy analyst for Independent Women’s Forum, has accepted the invitation to the reception, and plans to give live updates on Instagram. She shared her invitation on Twitter.

Excited to attend #BlackHistoryMonth @WhiteHouse event next week. Thank you @potus @realDonaldTrump @flotus for the invitation. Black conservatives have always been part of our history. Did you know Harlem Renaissance figure Zora Neale Hurston was conservative? @IWF pic.twitter.com/Lc3w8if4v5 — Patrice Lee Onwuka 🇫🇰🇺🇸(@PatricePinkFile) February 21, 2020

The White House statement also professed all the ways Trump has worked in favor of Black Americans during his first tenure in office including “lowering poverty and unemployment rates for African Americans, creating a path for struggling communities to unlock investment resources and allowing every person leaving prison to have the tools needed for a second chance. No word yet on which African Americans from the President’s administration will be in attendance.