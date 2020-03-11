Man Convicted Of Violent Threats Against Congresswoman Ilhan Omar Sentenced

A man who threatened Ilhan Omar, the Democratic representative from Minnesota, was sentenced to a year in prison, according to The New York Post.

Back in March 2019, Patrick W. Carlineo Jr., reportedly called the representative’s office making racially motivated threats to assault the Somalia-born Congresswoman, claiming she supported the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas.

According to the staffer who answered the call, Carlineo, 56, stated, “Why are you working for her, she’s a [expletive] terrorist. Somebody ought to put a bullet in her skull. Back in the day, our forefathers would have put a bullet in her [expletive].” He was reported to United States Capitol Police, who launched into an investigation with the FBI.

When his home was searched, authorities found Carlineo had a loaded .45 caliber handgun, three rifles, two shotguns and ammo.

Despite Carlineo’s vicious attacks, Omar asked for leniency during his sentencing. In a letter to US District Judge Frank P. Geraci Jr., she stated “compassion” was needed more than answering hate with more hate.

“Punishing the defendant with a lengthy prison sentence or a burdensome financial fine would not rehabilitate him. It would not repair the harm he has caused. It would only increase his anger and resentment,” she said.