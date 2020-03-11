Man Convicted Of Violent Threats Against Congresswoman Ilhan Omar Sentenced

Minnesota's Representative Ilhan Omar speaks to the crowd during a rally for Democratic presidential hopeful Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders at The Saint Paul River Centre on March 2, 2020 in Saint Paul, Minnesota, on the eve of "Super Tuesday" Democratic presidential primaries. (Photo by Kerem Yucel / AFP) (Photo by KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Minnesota Rep Asked Judge For “Compassion” During Sentencing

Published 23 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

A man who threatened Ilhan Omar, the Democratic representative from Minnesota, was sentenced to a year in prison, according to The New York Post.

Back in March 2019, Patrick W. Carlineo Jr., reportedly called the representative’s office making racially motivated threats to assault the Somalia-born Congresswoman, claiming she supported the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas. 

According to the staffer who answered the call, Carlineo, 56, stated, “Why are you working for her, she’s a [expletive] terrorist. Somebody ought to put a bullet in her skull. Back in the day, our forefathers would have put a bullet in her [expletive].” He was reported to United States Capitol Police, who launched into an investigation with the FBI.

When his home was searched, authorities found Carlineo had a loaded .45 caliber handgun, three rifles, two shotguns and ammo.

Despite Carlineo’s vicious attacks, Omar asked for leniency during his sentencing. In a letter to US District Judge Frank P. Geraci Jr., she stated “compassion” was needed more than answering hate with more hate. 

“Punishing the defendant with a lengthy prison sentence or a burdensome financial fine would not rehabilitate him. It would not repair the harm he has caused. It would only increase his anger and resentment,” she said.

Photo Credit: Kerem Yucel / AFP

