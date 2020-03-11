Nia Wilson’s Murderer Found Guilty Of BART Stabbing Death

John Lee Cowell, a man with a history of violence and mental illness, has been found guilty of the random stabbing death of 18-year-old Nia Wilson on a commuter train platform in July 2018.

Wilson’s murder was said to have had racial undertones prompting numerous rallies and vigils throughout the San Francisco Bay area. On Tuesday (March 10) an Alameda county jury announced that it had found Cowell, 29, guilty of murdering Wilson at the MacArthur Bart station in Oakland while she was returning home from a family gathering with her two sisters.

Cowell was also found guilty of attempted murder in the stabbing of Wilson’s sister who survived her injuries. The verdict was reached just hours after deliberations began.

A second trial will take place to determine Cowell’s sanity. If found insane, he will be sent to a psychiatric hospital likely for the remainder of his life.

The stabbing death of Nia Wilson stunned bystanders and caused train officials to implement measures intended to improve safety. Family and friends say the women were targeted because they are Black, but prosecutors declined to charge Cowell with a hate crime.

Cowell admitted at trial that he had been punched in the face by a Black woman about a week prior to the train stabbing and the prosecutor questioned him about trying to pick a fight with yet another Black woman after the stabbing.