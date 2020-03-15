Floyd Mayweather's Ex-Girlfriend's Death Reportedly Not Suicide

Nearly a week after Josie Harris, ex- girlfriend of boxer Floyd Mayweather, died, there are still many unanswered questions.

According to TMZ, there was no evidence of drugs or suicide at the scene where Harris was found unresponsive on Tuesday (March 10) in her vehicle. TMZ also reports one of her children discovered her in the driveway of her Valencia, California home.

Law enforcement officials also said there was no suicide note. The next step is for the medical examiner to determine the cause of death by reviewing the results of the autopsy and toxicology reports.

Harris and Mayweather dated from 1995 to 2010. According to TMZ, in 2010 Harris claimed Floyd entered her Vegas home while she slept, pulled her hair and then attacked her in front of their children, which led to Mayweather serving two months in jail. In 2015, Harris also sued the boxer for more than $20 million in a defamation suit, which is reportedly still ongoing.