Floyd Mayweather's Ex-Girlfriend's Death Reportedly Not Suicide

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: Floyd Mayweather Jr. attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies at Staples Center on October 29, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Floyd Mayweather's Ex-Girlfriend's Death Reportedly Not Suicide

Josie Harris was the mother of three of Floyd Mayweather’s children.

Published 17 hours ago

Written by Shari Logan

Nearly a week after Josie Harris, ex- girlfriend of boxer Floyd Mayweather, died, there are still many unanswered questions.

According to TMZ, there was no evidence of drugs or suicide at the scene where Harris was found unresponsive on Tuesday (March 10) in her vehicle. TMZ also reports one of her children discovered her in the driveway of her Valencia, California home.

 Law enforcement officials also said there was no suicide note. The next step is for the medical examiner to determine the cause of death by reviewing the results of the autopsy and toxicology reports.

RELATED:Floyd Mayweather's Ex-Girlfriend's Death Under Investigation

Harris and Mayweather dated from 1995 to 2010. According to TMZ, in 2010  Harris claimed Floyd entered her Vegas home while she slept, pulled her hair and then attacked her in front of their children, which led to Mayweather serving two months in jail. In 2015, Harris also sued the boxer for more than $20 million in a defamation suit, which is reportedly still ongoing.

(Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news