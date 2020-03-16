Kamala Harris Backs Jaime Harrison As South Carolina’s Next State Senator

Democrat Jaime Harrison is fielding the support of a former 2020 presidential hopeful.

In a statement to the Associated Press, Sen. Kamala Harris on Monday (March 16) labeled Harrison an “advocate for the people” whose senatorial campaign she’s now supporting.

“He believes every South Carolinian deserves the opportunity to not just get by, but to thrive and succeed,” Harris said. “I am confident he will continue to fight for South Carolinians in the Senate. I am proud to endorse Jaime Harrison for U.S. Senate.”

Harrison is now welcoming Harris’ official endorsement, calling the California senator “a relentless fighter for working people.” He is also promising to work toward equitable health care and infrastructural improvements if elected to the U.S. Senate.

Harrison is currently an associate chairman with the Democratic National Committee and former chairman of South Carolina’s Democratic Party. He is also backed by Sen. Cory Booker, another 2020 presidential hopeful and the mentee of Sen. Jim Clyburn, who he has worked under for many years in South Carolina. Clyburn’s endorsement helped secure a victory for former Vice President Joe Biden in South Carolina and with him guiding Harrison, it could likely do the same.

Harrison has posted record fundraising figures in his senatorial race, which he claims would take $10 million to win. Since raising $3.5 million in the fourth quarter of last year, Harrison reportedly had $4.6 million cash on hand to start 2020.

While the cash might be flowing, it will take a lot to defeat Sen. Lindsey Graham, who is a popular incumbent seeking a fourth term. With the full support of President Donald Trump in a state where his administration remains highly favored, Republicans currently occupy all statewide branches of government. If Harrison wins, he will join Sen. Tim Scott making it the first time in history two Black men have represented the state of South Caroliina in the U.S. Senate.