Oprah Winfrey Commits $10 Million To Aid Americans Affected By Coronavirus

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - JUNE 24: Oprah Winfrey speaks onstage at Rogers Arena on June 24, 2019 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

Oprah Winfrey Commits $10 Million To Aid Americans Affected By Coronavirus

The media mogul is proving once again her commitment to helping others runs deep.

Published 15 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

The spread of novel coronavirus has not just made hundreds of thousands of people ill in America, it has cost thousands of people their lives as well as massive unemployment, upended the economy and made food harder to get for the poor -- a population already facing daily challenges when it comes to simply finding enough food to eat.

Once again, Oprah Winfrey is proving she is not just about that talk, she’s about that walk pledging $1 million to America’s Food Fund, a charity co-founded by actor Leonardo DiCaprio and philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs. It launched on Thursday, April 2 and has already raised $12 million in funding, according to the Associated Press.

Fully supporting the charity’s mission, Winfrey said she is giving directly to it and also committing $10 million to aid people in various ways nationwide who are dealing with the pandemic.

“I was struck by the work these organizations are doing and while everyone’s priority right now is to stay safer at home, I know there are many of us looking for ways to help. I believe that America’s Food Fund will be a powerful way to make a difference for our neighbors in need,” Winfrey wrote on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

@chefjoseandres and Claire Babineaux-Fontenot have teamed up with @leonardodicaprio, Laurene Powell Jobs and @Apple to launch America’s Food Fund to help feed local communities. I was struck by the work these organizations are doing and while everyone’s priority right now is to stay safer at home, I know there are many of us looking for ways to help. I believe that America’s Food Fund will be a powerful way to make a difference for our neighbors in need and am committing $1 million to this fund to support those facing food insecurity. I am donating $10 million overall to help Americans during this pandemic in cities across the country and in areas where I grew up. For more on this Fund and how everyone can be of service, tap the link in my bio to watch this free AppleTV+ conversation.

A post shared by Oprah (@oprah) on

Donations to America’s Food Fund are currently being accepted through its GoFundMe page

“With millions losing their jobs and programs like school lunches in jeopardy, making sure people aren’t going hungry is of the utmost urgency,” Powell Jobs told the AP.

The need for aid to Americans affected by coronavirus is likely to rise as a record 6.6 million people filed for unemployment benefits last week meaning as many as 10 million have lost their jobs in the last two weeks, according to data from the US Department of Labor.

Photo by Andrew Chin/Getty Images

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news