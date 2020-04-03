Report Reveals Michigan’s Staggering Number Of Black COVID-19 Positive Patients

Michigan’s African American population has been particularly hard hit by the spread of novel coronavirus, newly released data shows. According to a report released Thursday by the state’s Department of Health and Human Services, 40 percent of those who have died as a result of COVID-19 are Black people, while the racial category represents 35 percent of all cases.



The statistic is overwhelmingly disproportionate because despite Michigan cities like Detroit being majority Black, African Americans total only about 14 percent of the state’s overall population, according to census data.

The state’s death toll was at 417 with more than 10,000 total cases. Detroit itself has more than 2,800 total cases and 97 deaths.

“The numbers don’t lie,” state Rep. Tyrone Carter, who represents Detroit and is recovering from coronavirus himself, told The Detroit News. “It reinforces what I am seeing in the city of Detroit.”

The report is one of the first in the nation based on racial data. Broad demographic figures breaking down coronavirus in terms of race and ethnicity has been elusive over the past month in which the United States as well as the world has seen an explosion in cases as well as deaths.

The Michigan Health Department released the data at the request of the media, the public and other organizations, according to The News. Wayne County, where Detroit is located has been noted over the past few days as a coronavirus hotspot because of higher cases of comorbidity issues like hypertension, diabetes, stroke, and heart disease in the area’s Black population.

"There is no question that the COVID-19 outbreak is having a more significant impact on marginalized and poorer communities, particularly communities of color," Michigan Chief Medical Executive Joneigh Khaldun told The News recently.

"We know that people with these underlying medical conditions are more likely to become severely ill from COVID-19," Khaldun said.



The rise in cases among Michigan’s Black population even prompted NAACP president Derrick Johnson to urge everyone to “pay attention” to what is happening in a Twitter message.

