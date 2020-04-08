Bernie Sanders Drops Out Of Presidential Race

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
Sen. Bernie Sanders has officially dropped out of the presidential race, CNN reports, clearing the way for Joe Biden to be the democratic nominee for president.
RELATED: Elizabeth Warren Says Bernie Sanders Told Her A Woman Couldn’t Win The Presidential Election
For months, Sanders was the front-runner, until the South Carolina primary on February 29, 2020. He lost by a whopping 28 percent, performing worse with Black voters than he did in 2016. Sanders had an equally rough Super Tuesday on March 3, losing big in states where Joe Biden didn’t spend a dime, like Massachautes.
From that point, it was believed Sanders had no path to win.
Sanders is expected to make a statement later today.
Donald Trump tweeted in reaction to Sanders dropping out of the race and blamed Elizabeth Warren and the Democratic National Committee for losing, particularly on Super Tuesday.
Bernie Sanders is OUT! Thank you to Elizabeth Warren. If not for her, Bernie would have won almost every state on Super Tuesday! This ended just like the Democrats & the DNC wanted, same as the Crooked Hillary fiasco. The Bernie people should come to the Republican Party, TRADE!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2020
Stacey Abrams, who has long been considered a formatable vice presidential candidate for the Democratic ticket, also reacted to Sanders' drop out.
.@BernieSanders has been a stalwart on economic justice and a constant voice for progress. Thank you for your leadership on behalf of our country.— Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) April 8, 2020
(Photo by JASON CONNOLLY/AFP via Getty Images)
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS