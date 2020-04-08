Bernie Sanders Drops Out Of Presidential Race

Sen. Bernie Sanders has officially dropped out of the presidential race, CNN reports, clearing the way for Joe Biden to be the democratic nominee for president.



RELATED: Elizabeth Warren Says Bernie Sanders Told Her A Woman Couldn’t Win The Presidential Election



For months, Sanders was the front-runner, until the South Carolina primary on February 29, 2020. He lost by a whopping 28 percent, performing worse with Black voters than he did in 2016. Sanders had an equally rough Super Tuesday on March 3, losing big in states where Joe Biden didn’t spend a dime, like Massachautes.

From that point, it was believed Sanders had no path to win.



Sanders is expected to make a statement later today.

Donald Trump tweeted in reaction to Sanders dropping out of the race and blamed Elizabeth Warren and the Democratic National Committee for losing, particularly on Super Tuesday.