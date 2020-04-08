Bernie Sanders Drops Out Of Presidential Race

Democratic presidential candidate Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders addresses supporters during a campaign rally in Denver, Colorado on February 16, 2020. (Photo by Jason Connolly / AFP) (Photo by JASON CONNOLLY/AFP via Getty Images)

The Vermont Senator was once a front-runner.

Published 16 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Sen. Bernie Sanders has officially dropped out of the presidential race,  CNN  reports, clearing the way for Joe Biden to be the democratic nominee for president.

For months, Sanders was the front-runner, until the South Carolina primary on February 29, 2020. He lost by a whopping 28 percent, performing worse with Black voters than he did in 2016. Sanders had an equally rough Super Tuesday on March 3, losing big in states where Joe Biden didn’t spend a dime, like Massachautes

From that point, it was believed Sanders had no path to win.

Sanders is expected to make a statement later today.

Donald Trump tweeted in reaction to Sanders dropping out of the race and blamed Elizabeth Warren and the Democratic National Committee for losing, particularly on Super Tuesday.

Stacey Abrams, who has long been considered a formatable vice presidential candidate for the Democratic ticket, also reacted to Sanders' drop out.

