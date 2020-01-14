Elizabeth Warren Says Bernie Sanders Told Her A Woman Couldn’t Win The Presidential Election

Written by Zayda Rivera

Elizabeth Warren says Bernie Sanders “disagreed” with her that a female candidate could win the 2020 presidential election. CNN reports, their disagreement occurred during a private meeting the senators had at Warren’s apartment in Washington, D.C., one evening in December 2018. "Among the topics that came up was what would happen if Democrats nominated a female candidate," Warren said in a statement Monday (Jan. 13), Fox News reports. "I thought a woman could win; he disagreed. I have no interest in discussing this private meeting any further because Bernie and I have far more in common than our differences on punditry."

In a statement to CNN, the Vermont senator denied the characterization of the meeting. "It is ludicrous to believe that at the same meeting where Elizabeth Warren told me she was going to run for president, I would tell her that a woman couldn't win," Sanders said, CNN reports. "It's sad that, three weeks before the Iowa caucus and a year after that private conversation, staff who weren't in the room are lying about what happened. What I did say that night was that Donald Trump is a sexist, a racist and a liar who would weaponize whatever he could. Do I believe a woman can win in 2020? Of course! After all, Hillary Clinton beat Donald Trump by 3 million votes in 2016." The explosive allegation comes right before Tuesday (Jan. 14) night’s Democratic debate in Des Moines, Iowa. It is the last primary debate before the state’s caucuses begin, the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

CBS News reports that amid the controversy between Sanders and Warren, former Democratic presidential candidate, Sen. Cory Booker, who announced the end of his campaign on Monday (Jan. 13), said, “nobody should be attacking their character.”

Sen. @CoryBooker weighs in on the controversy between Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren: “I know these folks. Nobody should be attacking their character. They are deeply good people.” https://t.co/DNRPWa8RS2 pic.twitter.com/7DLmiSI1eS — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) January 14, 2020

Booker described both candidates as “deeply good people,” CBS News reports. "Let's keep it to the issues," Booker said on "CBS This Morning" Tuesday (Jan. 14). "From Joe Biden all the way to Amy Klobuchar, these are really good human beings. You can't put ourselves in a position where when we eventually have one nominee, people feel some kind of way that they don't want to support that nominee."