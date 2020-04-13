Teen Commits Suicide After Having Trouble Dealing With Coronavirus Isolation, Mom Says

Written by Madison J. Gray

A California mother is warning others of the effects the coronavirus pandemic can have on those who are not infected with the respiratory virus. She is mourning the death of her daughter by suicide, which she believes may have been brought on by isolation.



Danielle Hunt, who lives in Stockton, told local station KTXL that her 15-year-old daughter Jo’Vianni Smith showed no signed that she would take her own life last week by hanging herself, but may have had difficulty dealing with the state’s stay-at-home order, which has been in place for several weeks.

Tragic story rocks the California softball community. Check on your teammates. Stay in touch. Schedule virtual practices. Never forget that we’re all in this together. https://t.co/x27yuRfOjY — ExtraInningSoftball (@ExtraInningSB) April 5, 2020

Sometimes we may need to stop and worry about the kids that we don't think we need to worry about," said Hunt. "We can't think that our kids are okay just because."

Jo’Vianni was described as an outgoing teenager who excelled at softball, basketball and music while attending Bear Creek High School in Stockton. Her mother said she seemed happy and was active on social media. “I felt that I was doing all that I could as a parent to leave the communication open,” said Hunt, explaining there was no suicide note. Hunt is encouraging parents to speak candidly with their children, even if things seem to be fine. But she also vowed to keep her daughter’s memory alive “It’s like, how do you explain a girl like her?” Hunt told FOX40. “If you met her one time, like, she made an impact in your life. “I will still do my best to tell my daughter’s story,” she said.