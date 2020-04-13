Police Handcuff Black Doctor After Giving Homeless Coronavirus Tests

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Dr. Armen Henderson was trying to help the homeless in downtown Miami but it only got him handcuffed outside of his home.
Dr. Armen Henderson, a University of Miami Health System employee, has been praised by Miami media outlets for testing the homeless for COVID-19. Additionally, he has delivered food and clothes to the homeless.
However, on Friday, April 10, Henderson said when he was unloading his van outside of his home, an officer approached him and said there were “complaints of people dumping trash.”
Henderson told him he was simply unloading his van but “he was handcuffed when he didn’t show the officer identification, Henderson told the Miami Herald.
See the video below, which came from video cameras outside of Henderson’s home:
The video has no audio but Henderson said, “He said ‘you should refer to me as sir, or sergeant when talking to me.’ I never said I was a doctor. But I didn’t cuss. He just grabbed my arms and cuffed me.” Armen was eventually released.
Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina released a video statement about the incident, saying, the Miami Police Department does not “condone or accept profiling of any kind.” He also added, “What’s being discussed… all that needs to be investigated and it will be investigated.”
Watch the statement below:
(Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)
