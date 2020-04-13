Police Handcuff Black Doctor After Giving Homeless Coronavirus Tests

Dr. Armen Henderson was trying to help the homeless in downtown Miami but it only got him handcuffed outside of his home.

Dr. Armen Henderson, a University of Miami Health System employee, has been praised by Miami media outlets for testing the homeless for COVID-19. Additionally, he has delivered food and clothes to the homeless.

However, on Friday, April 10, Henderson said when he was unloading his van outside of his home, an officer approached him and said there were “complaints of people dumping trash.”



Henderson told him he was simply unloading his van but “he was handcuffed when he didn’t show the officer identification, Henderson told the Miami Herald.



See the video below, which came from video cameras outside of Henderson’s home:

