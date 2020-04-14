Virginia Pastor Dies Of Coronavirus After Holding Packed Church Service

Virginia Bishop Gerald Glenn of New Deliverance Evangelistic Church has reportedly died of the novel coronavirus after hosting a packed church service just weeks ago.

Glenn’s last in-person service was held on March 22 where he made headlines for broadcasting a completely full service, according to People.

“I got way more than 10 people here,” Glenn said in his last in-person sermon while referencing to Viriginia’s public gatherings ban of more than 10 people issued by Gov. Ralph Northam.

Glenn had spoken out against the government for “making moral decisions for church members,” explaining that the services were “essential.”

On April 3, the Bishop’s daughter Mar-Gerie Crawley shared on Facebook Live that Glenn had been hospitalized and was in critical condition.

The following day Crawley announced an update explaining that both her father and mother Marcietia Glenn had tested positive for COVID-19.

Church official Bryan Nevers reportedly announced the news to the congregation during their Easter Sunday livestream, that Bishop Gerald Glenn had died on Saturday.

“It is with an exceedingly sorrowful and heavy heart that I come to you this morning, and regret to inform you that on last night, April the 11th at 9 p.m., our father Bishop Gerald Glenn transitioned from labor to reward.”

He continued, “Our bishop has been a friend, as well as spiritual Shepard to so many of us here at New Deliverance, and around the country. He will be missed by us all. ENDC, as we enter into a period of mourning for the next 30 days, let us continue to pray for Mother Glenn and the first family.”

Glenn is survived by his wife, their three daughters and two sons.