Cyntoia Brown Blasts Unauthorized Netflix Documentary

After Netflix dropped a surprise trailer on Wednesday (April 15) following the story of Cyntoia Brown-Long, it appears that she is just as shocked as the rest of the world about the release.

Netflix is scheduled to release the unauthorized documentary, Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story on April 29 but Brown recently revealed on her Instagram that she nothing to do with the film.

Murder to Mercy reportedly explores the violence that Brown suffered in her childhood and walk through her journey to finally gaining her freedoom, E! News.

A victim of child sex-trafficking, Cyntoia Brown-Long was sentenced to life-in prison in 2004 at the age of 16 for killing a man she feared was going to harm her. After having a renewed interest in her case in 2017, Brown was granted clemency and released on August 7, 2019.

“While I was still incarcerated, a producer who has old footage of me made a deal with Netflix for an UNAUTHORIZED documentary, set to be released soon,” Brown-Long captioned in her Instagram post. “My husband and I were as surprised as everyone else when we first heard the news because we did not participate in any way.”