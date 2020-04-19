Student Involved In Viral Racist TikTok Video Finds Religion After Getting Expelled

Written by Nigel Roberts

A White Georgia high school student says that she “disappointed God” and now believes that “Blacks are human too” after getting kicked out of school for her racist TikTok video. “I know in my heart how wrong it was,” Stephanie Freeman wrote in her apology, which she posted to her Instagram Live. Freeman blames her boyfriend for leading her down a racist path, as she pleads for people offended by her video to stop sending alleged death threats and contacting the college she plans to attend.

A classmate at Carrollton High School caught wind of the video and shared it Thursday (April 16) on Twitter. It shows Freeman,a senior at the school, and her boyfriend, Jeffrey Hume, walk into a bathroom and say, "Today we're going to make...n****rs." A piece of paper with the N-word written on it sits on the drain in the bathroom sink. The teens pure cups of water on that slur and other slips of paper with other derogatory stereotypes about Blacks. RELATED: White Students' Racist TikTok Video Goes Viral After Classmate Puts Them On Blast On Friday, Carrollton City Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Albertus announced that the pair was expelled because their behavior was at odds with the district's principle of respecting all people. “The racist behavior observed in the video easily violates this standard. They are no longer students at Carrollton High School,” the statement said.

Okay I know this probably isn’t going to get a lot of views but I just thought I’d show everyone how racist the kids at my school are. The girl’s name is Stephanie Freeman and she’s a senior at Carrollton High School. pic.twitter.com/jjsLtToSLH — Camden (@camden52801) April 17, 2020

Freeman earlier claimed the clip was made two years ago. In a screenshot of a text conversation tweeted out by another classmate, Freeman appears to say, "I'm sorry for ever making that video. I don't even have it saved in my camera roll." She goes on to say she "sent it to someone who is not my friend anymore" and that she wishes she could take it back.



See below:

This what Stephanie (girl in the video) had to say,, pic.twitter.com/ywvoEXjwbl — overcomeanything🖖🏽 (@bapedoutgshock) April 17, 2020