Georgia Governor Brian Kemp Called Out For Refusing To Re-Open His Mansion For Public Tours

In a contradiction that’s hard to ignore, Georgia governor Brian Kemp rushed to reopen the state for business Friday (April 24) amid the COVID-19 pandemic. His mansion, however, is still closed for public tour over concerns about the virus.
This message is posted on Kemp’s official government website: “PUBLIC TOURS CANCELED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE: Out of an abundance of caution, we are temporarily canceling public tours until further notice to ensure the health and safety of Georgia families.”
As Georgia’s coronavirus death toll climbed to nearly 900 on Friday, Kemp authorized certain nonessential businesses to reopen, such as hair salons, gyms and bowling alleys to restart the economy. His decision sparked controversy and protests outside the Governor’s Mansion over the weekend.
Kemp’s decision not to reopen his mansion for public tours did not go unnoticed.
“So why are you opening other businesses forcing Millions to go to work or get Fired for not showing up/no Unemployment?” tweeted actor Daniel Newman.
Kemp, who has been one of Donald Trump's most vocal supporters, followed the president’s script of downplaying the pandemic. He was one of the last governors to issue a statewide stay-at-home order, which public health experts say would slow down the virus’s spread.
The virus has killed a disproportionate number of African-Americans. chronic conditions like asthma, heart disease, hypertension and diabetes that exist in higher numbers in Black populations mean Black people are especially vulnerable to the virus’ more serious complications.
For the latest on the coronavirus, check out BET’s blog on the virus, and contact your local health department or visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
