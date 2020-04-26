Georgia Governor Brian Kemp Called Out For Refusing To Re-Open His Mansion For Public Tours

In a contradiction that’s hard to ignore, Georgia governor Brian Kemp rushed to reopen the state for business Friday (April 24) amid the COVID-19 pandemic. His mansion, however, is still closed for public tour over concerns about the virus.

This message is posted on Kemp’s official government website: “PUBLIC TOURS CANCELED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE: Out of an abundance of caution, we are temporarily canceling public tours until further notice to ensure the health and safety of Georgia families.”

RELATED: Why Gov. Brian Kemp’s Foolish Plan To Reopen Georgia Threatens African Americans

As Georgia’s coronavirus death toll climbed to nearly 900 on Friday, Kemp authorized certain nonessential businesses to reopen, such as hair salons, gyms and bowling alleys to restart the economy. His decision sparked controversy and protests outside the Governor’s Mansion over the weekend.

Kemp’s decision not to reopen his mansion for public tours did not go unnoticed.

“So why are you opening other businesses forcing Millions to go to work or get Fired for not showing up/no Unemployment?” tweeted actor Daniel Newman.