Massive Atlanta Crowds Party And Hang Out Despite Coronavirus Pandemic

After Georgia Governo r Brian Kemp insisted on reopening the state April, and when the warm weather hit this weekend, some Atlanta residents ignored social-distancing guidelines and began hanging out at parties and the park. One video shared by WSB-TV showed a massive crowd “taken just before midnight outside the Mall West End,” of people partying and setting off fireworks. See below:

Another viral video caught young people in a long line to purchase the new Air Jordans at the Greenbriar Mall in Atlanta.

Here’s what it looked like as Jimmy Jazz’s doors opened at Greenbriar Mall in Atlanta. Everyone I talked to was in line for a new Air Jordan 5 that sold out online. pic.twitter.com/opbqIC08mq

However, the crowds weren’t just limited to the malls. WSB-TV also reports, people were arrested after doing donuts with their cars on a major highway in Atlanta. See the news report below:

Parks in Atlanta were also crowded, despite the CDC advising people to avoid parks and playgrounds, especially if you cannot practice social distancing. See the image below from a WSB-TV reporter.

“I just think they don’t understand.” Crowds packed Piedmont Park this weekend, but did they practice social distancing? Hear from a COVID19 survivor, who’s asking people to still keep a safe distance, at 6. @wsbtv #InThis2gether pic.twitter.com/OMvc0ghoLM

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp sparked controversy when he announced his decision to lift the state’s shelter-in-place order, which was established to stem the spread of COVID-19. Under the new rules, certain nonessential businesses reopened, such as hair salons, gyms and bowling alleys.

However, Kemp still advised Georgians to wear face coverings and to observe social distancing.

"Stay at least six feet from other people, do not gather in groups, stay out of crowded places, and avoid mass gatherings," the governor’s statement said.

According to The New York Times, over 27,000 people are infected with the virus in Georgia and there are over 1,000 deaths. However, the rates of infection and death toll are both more than likely much higher due to Georgia having the 14th highest infections in the country yet the seventh lowest testing rate.

For the latest on the coronavirus, check out BET’s blog on the virus, and contact your local health department or visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.