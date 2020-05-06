Attorney For Ahmaud Arbery's Family Calls For Prosecutor Who Originally Dismissed The Case To Be Investigated

Video of the February 23, 2020 fatal shooting of Georgia resident Ahmaud Arbery in broad daylight was released yesterday (May 5), and instantly went viral.

The footage posted by activist Shaun King, shows Gregory McMichael, a 64-year-old white man, and his son Travis McMichael, 34, gun down the 25-year-old as he was jogging through the quiet Brunswick, Georgia neighborhood. The McMichaels were never arrested nor charged for Arbery’s murder, but the video has now prompted the need for a grand jury investigation.



Now, civil rights attorney Lee Merritt, who is representing Arbery’s family, is calling for an investigation into the prosecutor’s conduct and prior relationship with the McMichaels.

According to the New York Times, George E. Barnhill, the second prosecutor assigned to the case, said in a letter the McMichaels were in their rights to pursue “a burglary suspect,” and justified in using “deadly force to protect himself” under Georgia law.

The original prosecutor recused herself from the case because Gregory McMichael, who is a former police officer and investigator, worked in her office. The case was then given to Barnhill.



However, Barnhill recused himself once Arbery’s mother argued Barnhill was also employed in the same office where Georgry McMichael once worked when he was a police officer, the New York Times reports.



Lee Merrit said on The Clay Cane Show today (May 6) on SiriusXM Urban View, “I want to be clear about George Barnhill because I think he should be investigated for prosecutorial misconduct for this specific reason: his son and the shooter grew up together.”



He continued, “They knew each other well, and only he knew that and he kept that information out of the public, until this family independently had to search Facebook and all the connections and say, 'There seems to be some ties between your son and the shooter,' which he had to admit to and pull himself out of the case.”



Merritt also said Barnhill saw the video of Arbery being killed in February, “He looked at this video evidence that we've all seen... that any human thinking person sees it and sees a crime taking place and he justified it blow-by-blow. He asserted some invalid legal justifications for the deadly force, alleging self-defense.”



Merrit added, “It was not only absurd, it was evil for him to abuse his position in that way.”

Listen to the clip below: