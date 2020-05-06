Joe Biden Responds To Racist Killing: ‘Ahmaud Arbery Was Killed In Cold Blood’

Written by BET Staff

On the heels of national outrage over the racially motivated shooting death of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, Joe Biden is speaking out. After taking a jog on the afternoon of February 23, he was fatally shot by two white men in Brunswick, Georgia. Graphic video of the fatal assault was released yesterday showing the man’s murder.

“The series of events captured in this video confirm what all the evidence indicated prior to its release— Ahmaud Arbery was pursued by three white men that targeted him solely because of his race and murdered him without justification. This is murder.” pic.twitter.com/v4TAs0RjO7 — S. Lee Merritt, Esq. (@MeritLaw) May 5, 2020

Gregory McMichael, 64, who is a former police officer and district attorney's investigator, and his son, Travis McMichael, 34, reportedly confronted Arbery because they suspected him of being a burglar in the suburban neighborhood.



The police report said the father and son armed themselves with a .357 magnum and a shotgun, jumped into a pickup truck and went after Arbery to make a citizen’s arrest. Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has now posted a comment on social media denouncing the racially motivated killing. Biden tweeted, “The video is clear: Ahmaud Arbery was killed in cold blood. My heart goes out to his family, who deserve justice and deserve it now. It is time for a swift, full, and transparent investigation into his murder."



The video is clear: Ahmaud Arbery was killed in cold blood. My heart goes out to his family, who deserve justice and deserve it now. It is time for a swift, full, and transparent investigation into his murder. https://t.co/alvY5WjdHx — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 6, 2020

According to News4, Tom Durden, District Attorney Pro Tempore for the Brunswick Judicial Circuit, is now recommending the case be “presented to the grand jury of Glynn County for consideration of criminal charges against those involved in the death of Mr. Arbery.”



This comes only after two other district attorneys refused to prosecute sparking social media outrage.



Lee Merritt, attorney for the Arbery family who is calling on the Department of Justice to investigate, released a statement.