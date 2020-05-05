Horrific Video Of Ahmaud Arbery Killing Released

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
Ahmaud Arbery was killed 73 days ago and the two men, one being a former cop, who shot and killed him, have faced no repercussions. After activist Shaun King released a video on social media of the horrific killing, pushing for mobilization and a call to action, the district attorney is finally recommending a grand jury review.
On February, 23 in the middle of the afternoon, Gregory McMichael, 64, who is a former police officer, and his son, Travis McMichael, 34, reportedly confronted Arbery because they suspected him of being a burglar in the suburban neighborhood of Satilla Shores, Georgia. Arbery was unarmed and reportedly jogging through the quiet neighborhood.
The police report said the father and son spotted him, armed themselves with a .357 magnum and a shotgun, jumped into a pickup truck and went after Arbery.
Moments later, the 25-year-old was dead and now we can see the video of their encounter.
RELATED: Video Released Of Police Shooting And Killing A Parapalegic Man In Washington
According to the New York Times, George E. Barnhill, the district attorney in Waycross, Ga., said the McMichaels were in their rights to pursue “a burglary suspect,” and “allowed to use deadly force to protect himself” under Georgia law.
However, he recused himself from the case once Arbery’s mother argued Barnhill was employed in the same office where Georgry McMichael once worked when he was a police officer, the New York Times reports.
Now that the video has been made public, Barnhill’s replacement, Tom Durden, District Attorney Pro Tempore for the Brunswick Judicial Circuit, provided a statement saying, “I am of the opinion that the case should be presented to the grand jury of Glynn County for consideration of criminal charges against those involved in the death of Mr. Arbery,” according to News4.
See the video below. Please note that it is graphic in nature.
I am trembling with anger over what I just witnessed. CLICK AWAY if you need to. — Shaun King (@shaunking) May 5, 2020
We need ALL HANDS ON DECK.
This is the lynching of Ahmaud Arbery.
It’s one of the worst things I’ve seen in my entire life.
🆘Meet us now @ https://t.co/AIYI5FD2sn to demand justice. pic.twitter.com/7cqn3q737M
King is asking everyone to go to RunWithMaud.com (sponsored by The Action Pac, which supports campaigns to stop racism and bigotry in America) and sign a petition to demand that the Department of Justice and FBI investigate and charge both father and son.The petition is also demanding that the District Attorney bring charges and request that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation investigate the case.
Additionally, RunWithMaud.com is asking people to make calls. The site provides a script with instructions. Click here for all of the details.
S. Lee Merritt, the attorney representing the Arbery family, wrote on Twitter on Tuesday (May 5), “The series of events captured in this video confirm what all the evidence indicated prior to its release— Ahmaud Arbery was pursued by three white men that targeted him solely because of his race and murdered him without justification. This is murder.”
(Photo by Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images)
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS