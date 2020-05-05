Horrific Video Of Ahmaud Arbery Killing Released

Ahmaud Arbery was killed 73 days ago and the two men, one being a former cop, who shot and killed him, have faced no repercussions. After activist Shaun King released a video on social media of the horrific killing, pushing for mobilization and a call to action, the district attorney is finally recommending a grand jury review.

On February, 23 in the middle of the afternoon, Gregory McMichael, 64, who is a former police officer, and his son, Travis McMichael, 34, reportedly confronted Arbery because they suspected him of being a burglar in the suburban neighborhood of Satilla Shores, Georgia. Arbery was unarmed and reportedly jogging through the quiet neighborhood.

The police report said the father and son spotted him, armed themselves with a .357 magnum and a shotgun, jumped into a pickup truck and went after Arbery.



Moments later, the 25-year-old was dead and now we can see the video of their encounter.

RELATED: Video Released Of Police Shooting And Killing A Parapalegic Man In Washington



According to the New York Times, George E. Barnhill, the district attorney in Waycross, Ga., said the McMichaels were in their rights to pursue “a burglary suspect,” and “allowed to use deadly force to protect himself” under Georgia law.



However, he recused himself from the case once Arbery’s mother argued Barnhill was employed in the same office where Georgry McMichael once worked when he was a police officer, the New York Times reports.



Now that the video has been made public, Barnhill’s replacement, Tom Durden, District Attorney Pro Tempore for the Brunswick Judicial Circuit, provided a statement saying, “I am of the opinion that the case should be presented to the grand jury of Glynn County for consideration of criminal charges against those involved in the death of Mr. Arbery,” according to News4.

See the video below. Please note that it is graphic in nature.