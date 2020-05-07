Nickelodeon's Noggin Hosts Special To Help Parents Successfully Manage Coronavirus Issues

The coronavirus pandemic has created a lot of uncertainty for parents and their children. With the majority of schools shut down for the remainder of the school year — if not longer — many parents are wondering how to plan for an uncertain future.

Noggin, Nickelodeon’s top-ranked interactive learning service for preschoolers, in partnership with Common Sense Media, produced a broadcast special to help. Navigating the New Normal: Parents Edition, a 20-minute special to answer critical questions and help parents during the COVID-19 pandemic, explores the science behind kids’ and parents’ stress, as well as coping strategies including the importance of play.

Hosted by actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler and featuring experts Dr. Nadine Burke Harris (California Surgeon General), Dr. Jenny Radesky (American Academy of Pediatrics spokesperson) and Dr. Kathy Hirsh-Pasek (Department of Psychology Faculty Fellow at Temple University), the panelists directly answer real parents’ questions and concerns and offers resources for homeschooling, health and wellness and more.

The special is available now for free at Noggin.com/kidstogether and via Noggin (YouTube, Facebook, Instagram) and Nick Jr. (Facebook, Instagram) social platforms, but you can check it out for yourself below: