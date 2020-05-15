Facebook Live Police Shooting: Cop Suspended For ‘Closed Casket’ Joke About Sean Reed

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
An Indianapolis detective who was heard on video joking over the body of a man who was shot and killed by police was suspended by the department, officials said.
The cop, whose identity was withheld, was at the scene of the May 6 shooting death of Dreasjon “Sean” Reed who was chased by police in his car and briefly on foot before being gunned down by officers. Reed streamed the entire incident on Facebook Live and at the end of it a voice is heard saying “I think it’s going to be closed casket, homie.”
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Chief Randal Taylor told the Indianapolis Star that disciplinary action would be taken against the detective, although he did not specify what that would be. But local station WHTR reported that a spokesperson said he was suspended and reassigned
Meanwhile, demonstrations have continued over Reed’s death, with family and community members demanding transparency from the IMPD. Taylor said the investigation into the shooting is continuing, but the cry for justice has become louder.
“We are a resilient people,” Fatima Johnson, a lawyer for Reed’s family said at a press conference “But resilience has its limits. We go through this again and again and again. Wash, rinse, repeat. It’s time we get to be truly a part of this country that we’ve been in for so long.”
Photo Credit: Jeremy Hogan / Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images
