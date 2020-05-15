Kentucky Attorney General Takes Over Breonna Taylor Case

In a Twitter post on Wednesday (May 13), Cameron said his office will investigate what happened when officers entered the apartment and at some point opened fire. Police say Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker shot and wounded an officer, but her family says the couple thought their apartment was being broken into and the police came in without identifying themselves. The suspect they were looking for was actually already in custody.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has been appointed as special prosecutor in the case of Breonna Taylor, the Louisville woman who was shot and killed when police executed a raid on her apartment on March 13. Meanwhile, the call to free her boyfriend, who says he shot at police in her defense, has grown.

The Office of the Attorney General has been asked to serve as special prosecutor in the matter involving the death of Breonna Taylor. At the conclusion of the investigation, the office will review the evidence and take appropriate action.

Cameron will be responsible for determining if charges are warranted against the officers involved in the raid. Gov. Andy Beshear, in a statement, had called on Cameron to "carefully review the results of the initial investigation to ensure justice is done.”

While Cameron is the state’s first Black attorney general, some are concerned with the Republican AG taking charge of investigating the 26-year old EMTs fatal shooting by police. Cameron cut his teeth in politics serving as Sen. Mitch McConnell’s general council from 2015-2017 and has been called “a star” by Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, Walker has been charged with attempted murder for shooting at the officers and in addition to calls for justice, are calls to free him as well. "Don't African Americans have the right to the Second Amendment?" asked attorney Benjamin Crump, who represents Taylor's family, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal. "He was trying to protect Breonna. He was trying to protect himself."

At a Vigil for Taylor, a few days after the shooting, her aunt Bianca Austin said that the community will back him until he is released.

"I want Kenny to know, we're fighting for you, too," Austin said. "You did not deserve this. … This should've never happened," she said. "We're not stopping until Kenny [is] out."