Missouri Man Receives $8 Million After Wrongful Conviction

David Robinson was convicted of murdering Sikeston, Mo., bar owner Sheila Box in 2000 and was sentenced the next year. He maintained his innocence contending that no physical evidence existed of him committing the crime. Also, two witnesses who testified that he was at the scene of the crime have since recanted. Further, three relatives corroborated his alibi that he was actually at a family gathering when the homicide took place.

A man who was imprisoned for 17 years in a Missouri penitentiary for a murder he did not commit had his conviction overturned and has now settled for $8 million, the Associated Press reported .

David Robinson alleged in his lawsuit that Sikeston police knew he was innocent in Box's death but helped stop his conviction from being overturned during two appeals.

Another man confessed in 2004 to killing Box, but never signed an affidavit, which would have made his confession official. As a result, it was never introduced as evidence during Robinson’s appeals. The man, Romanze Mosby, committed suicide while incarcerated.

The Missouri Supreme Court overturned Robinson’s conviction in 2018, allowing his release and a judge who reviewed the case found that enough evidence indeed existed exonerating Robinson from the crime, clearing the way for a lawsuit.

Robinson, who acknowledged having a criminal record dating back to his teens, said police in Sikeston held a grudge against him. So much so that despite knowing he was innocent, they worked against him to prevent Robinson’s conviction from being overturned in appeals.

“I’m glad I got something out of the settlement. And I’m glad the truth got put out there after being denied justice for about 20 years,” said Robinson to KFVS12. “We came to a settlement that all parties [him and his attorneys] are satisfied with.”

A press release from the City of Sikeston said the town will pay $75,000 of the settlement, with the rest to be paid by its insurance carrier.