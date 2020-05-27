George Floyd Killing: Family Calls For Murder Charges As Protestors Clash With Police

A day after George Floyd died after being pinned to the ground by a Minneapolis police officer, hundreds gathered at the street corner where the fatal incident took place demanding justice.

“We’re here to let them know this can’t be tolerated, there will be severe consequences if they continue to kill us this will not go on another day,” a protestor told Minneapolis station WCCO, as demonstrators chanted “It could have been me” and “I can’t breathe.”

Floyd gasped for air and could be heard on video pleading as one of the arresting officers, knelt on his neck.

That policeman was identified as Derek Chauvin, and he was one of four fired by the Minneapolis Police Department over Floyd’s death. Another officer at the scene was identified as Tou Thao, while the names of the other two have not yet been publicly released, according to station KTSP.

Demonstrators said they were pleased over the firing, but want the officers charged and convicted. “It’s real ugly. The police have to understand that this is the climate they have created, this is the climate they created,” another protester told the station.

John Thompson, a community activist and friend of Philando Castile, a man who’s fatal shooting was streamed live on Facebook by his girlfriend Diamond Reynolds in the Minneapolis suburb of Falcon Heights in 2016, told the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, “Let’s be clear: This is murder,” he said. “I don’t want to be labeled the angry black man — I should be able to have that emotion. I’m angry. Wouldn’t you be?”

Police were called Monday (May 25) to investigate an alleged forgery. Officials told the Star-Tribune that Floyd was at first compliant, but then resisted and officers used force to apprehend him. Video at the scene contradicts this statement.

The entire incident was caught on video and soon went viral on social media and spread almost simultaneously with news of a white woman in New York’s Central Park calling police on a Black man who was birdwatching and asked her to leash her dog.

The protest in Minneapolis moved through the streets of the neighborhood, turning toward the local police precinct. But as the crowd grew, police began firing tear gas at them.