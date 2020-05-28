Hearing Set For The Three Men Charged In Ahmaud Arbery Killing

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
A preliminary court hearing has been set for the three men charged in connection with the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, the 25-year-old Georgia man who was gunned down in broad daylight by a former detective and his son. The hearing will take place on June 4.
Arbery was shot and killed on February 23 while jogging through a Brunswick, Georgia neighborhood. Charges weren’t filed in the case until this month, after video of the horrific incident was leaked and went viral. Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son Travis McMichael, 34, were charged with murder on May 8. A third man, William Bryan Jr., who recorded the horrific video of Arbery being shot to death has been charged with felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment. He is currently being held in Glynn County Jail.
Two prosecutors have recused themselves from investigating Arbery’s death, citing conflicts of interest and requesting that the state’s attorney general reassign the case. The case is currently being handled by Cobb County District Attorney Joyette M. Holmes, who happens to be a Black woman.
Photo: Glynn County Sheriff’s Office and CNN
