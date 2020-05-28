Hearing Set For The Three Men Charged In Ahmaud Arbery Killing

A preliminary court hearing has been set for the three men charged in connection with the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, the 25-year-old Georgia man who was gunned down in broad daylight by a former detective and his son. The hearing will take place on June 4.

Arbery was shot and killed on February 23 while jogging through a Brunswick, Georgia neighborhood. Charges weren’t filed in the case until this month, after video of the horrific incident was leaked and went viral. Gregory McMichael, 64, and his son Travis McMichael, 34, were charged with murder on May 8. A third man, William Bryan Jr., who recorded the horrific video of Arbery being shot to death has been charged with felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment. He is currently being held in Glynn County Jail.

RELATED: Georgia Man Who Filmed Ahmaud Arbery Killing Has Been Charged With Murder