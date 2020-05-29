Michelle Obama Has A Message For ‘Well-Meaning' Non-Black People After George Floyd Killing

Michelle Obama has been doing a lot of reflecting as of late and says she’s “exhausted” over the mounting death toll of Black men and women in America .

Taking to her social media, Mrs. Obama posted an illustration of George Floyd and relayed the sadness she and millions more are going through over his death.

Like so many of you, I’m pained by these recent tragedies. “And I’m exhausted by a heartbreak that never seems to stop. Right now it’s George, Breonna, and Ahmaud. Before that it was Eric, Sandra, and Michael. It just goes on, and on, and on,” the former First Lady wrote.