Michelle Obama Has A Message For ‘Well-Meaning' Non-Black People After George Floyd Killing

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
Michelle Obama has been doing a lot of reflecting as of late and says she’s “exhausted” over the mounting death toll of Black men and women in America .
Taking to her social media, Mrs. Obama posted an illustration of George Floyd and relayed the sadness she and millions more are going through over his death.
Like so many of you, I’m pained by these recent tragedies. “And I’m exhausted by a heartbreak that never seems to stop. Right now it’s George, Breonna, and Ahmaud. Before that it was Eric, Sandra, and Michael. It just goes on, and on, and on,” the former First Lady wrote.
Like so many of you, I’m pained by these recent tragedies. And I’m exhausted by a heartbreak that never seems to stop. Right now it’s George, Breonna, and Ahmaud. Before that it was Eric, Sandra, and Michael. It just goes on, and on, and on. pic.twitter.com/lFWEtTzVT8— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) May 29, 2020
RELATED: Barack Obama Tweets About Police Killing Of George Floyd
She continued, “Race and racism is a reality that so many of us grow up learning to just deal with. But if we ever hope to move past it, it can’t just be on people of color to deal with it.”
Mrs. Obama then directed her message at non-Black people: “It’s up to all of us—Black, white, everyone—no matter how well-meaning we think we might be, to do the honest, uncomfortable work of rooting it out. It starts with self-examination and listening to those whose lives are different from our own.”
“It ends with justice, compassion, and empathy that manifests in our lives and on our streets,” she concluded. “I pray we all have the strength for that journey, just as I pray for the souls and the families of those who were taken from us.”
Earlier on Friday (May 29), Mrs. Obama’s husband, former president Barack Obama also revealed his thoughts about Floyd's killing, in particular, writing that these deaths cannot be allowed to become “normal.”
It ends with justice, compassion, and empathy that manifests in our lives and on our streets. I pray we all have the strength for that journey, just as I pray for the souls and the families of those who were taken from us.— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) May 29, 2020
Photo: Michael Campanella/Getty Images and Facebook
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS