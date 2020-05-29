Oprah Winfrey Shares Emotional Statement On George Floyd’s Killing

Oprah Winfrey is breaking her silence over the killing of George Floyd.

Via a statement posted on her social media, which included an illustration of Floyd, the media mogul says she hadn’t said anything until this point because she’s had a hard time processing his death.

"It's there with me every morning when I rise and when I go through the ordinary duties of the day," she said. "I think: he doesn't get to do this."

Newer video released of Floyd’s killing shows him being held down by other officers, furthering her devastation.

"His family and friends say he was a gentle giant," she wrote. "His death has now shown us he has a giant soul."

She concluded: "#GeorgeFloyd, we speak your name. But this time, we will not let your name be just a hashtag. Your spirit is lifted by the cries of all of us who call for justice in your name."

Derek Chauvin, the officer who killed handcuffed George Floyd, was arrested earlier today (May 29). He’s been charged with third degree murder.

Read Oprah’s full statement below.