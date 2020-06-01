White Women Tagging ‘Black Lives Matter’ On Starbucks Caught By Black Protestors

There have been reports of vandalism being perpetrated by white extremists during protests across the country.

Activists have been saying much of the defacing of buildings and property is from outside agitators who are white.



A viral video, which was posted on May 31 by @gryking, caught two white women dressed in all black tagging a Los Angeles Starbucks with “BLM.”



The Black woman recording the video can be heard saying, "This is not a Black woman who is putting 'Black Lives Matter.’ Y'all doing that for us, but we didn't ask you to do that."

RELATED: George Floyd’s Death Sparks Viral Song For Change By 12-Year-Old



She continued, directly addressing the women, "Don't spray stuff out here when they're going to blame Black people for doing it. If we wanted you to do it, we would have asked. They're not going to show your faces when they see that on HBO. They're gonna blame that on us! Y'all are part of the problem!"



The white women claimed a Black person told them to deface the Starbucks before scurrying off.

Watch the video below, which has been viewed over six million times.