White Women Tagging ‘Black Lives Matter’ On Starbucks Caught By Black Protestors

There have been reports of vandalism being perpetrated by white extremists during protests across the country.
Activists have been saying much of the defacing of buildings and property is from outside agitators who are white.
A viral video, which was posted on May 31 by @gryking, caught two white women dressed in all black tagging a Los Angeles Starbucks with “BLM.”
The Black woman recording the video can be heard saying, "This is not a Black woman who is putting 'Black Lives Matter.’ Y'all doing that for us, but we didn't ask you to do that."
She continued, directly addressing the women, "Don't spray stuff out here when they're going to blame Black people for doing it. If we wanted you to do it, we would have asked. They're not going to show your faces when they see that on HBO. They're gonna blame that on us! Y'all are part of the problem!"
The white women claimed a Black person told them to deface the Starbucks before scurrying off.
Watch the video below, which has been viewed over six million times.
Black Protestor caught 2 White Protestors tagging Starbucks. pic.twitter.com/06LuT4ryb8— gregarious (@gryking) May 31, 2020
Additionally, MSNBC’s Joy Reid tweeted on May 30 that white nationalist groups are posting messages promoting that they use the protests to “get our loot on” and cause mayhem. Mayor Carter says the state’s top officials discovered that the white nationalist mayhem starters are throwing incendiary devices and then running behind actual protesters to “use them as a human shield.”
Vice reports that numerous militia, anti-government and white supremacist groups have shown up to protests across America. The latter group is allegedly hoping to use the tensions between them, law enforcement and police violence protesters as the spark of a race war.
BET has been covering every angle of George Floyd’s death in police custody, other social justice cases and the subsequent aftermath and protests. For our continuing coverage, click here.
Photo: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
