Minneapolis, MN May 28: Visitors left flowers and signs near Cup Foods where George Floyd had become unresponsive while being restrained by Minneapolis police officers. Minnesotans took to the streets in a third day of protests following the death of George Floyd at the hand of Minneapolis police officers Thursday, May 28, 2020 in Minneapolis. (Photo by Mark Vancleave/Star Tribune via Getty Images)

George Floyd’s Death Sparks Viral Song For Change By 12-Year-Old

Keedron Byrant shared his heartbreaking song on May 27.

Published Yesterday

Written by Alexis Reese

A heartbreaking song that illuminates the harsh realities of being Black in America has now become a rallying outcry in the aftermath of the horrifying Memorial Day death of George Floyd, a Black man in Minnesota. 

Twelve-year-old Keedron Bryant is a rising gospel singer who went viral earlier this week after he shared a video of himself on Instagram singing about his personal experiences as a “young Black man.”

“Just singing what’s on my heart...hope this blesses someone@sdhtoronto thanks for this dope shirt!! #ijustwantolive #blacklivesmatter #ijustwannalive #equality #black #blackexcellence #racism #justice @mstinalawson,” he captioned in his post on Wednesday, (May 27). 

RELATED: Protests Erupt Over George Floyd Death in Police Custody In Minneapolis and LA

During the short clip of the song, Bryant who once competed on season four of NBC’s Little Big Shots, sings through his lyrics asking God to protect him and stating that every day he is being hunted as prey:

“I’m a young black man / doing all that I can / to stand / Oh, but when I look around / and I see what’s being done to my kind / every day, I’m being hunted as prey / My people don’t want no trouble / We’ve had enough struggle / I just want to live / God, protect me / I just want to live / I just want to live.”

Since the video has been reshared by many celebrities on social media including Janet Jackson and Kandi Burruss, the powerful clip has viewed more than 1.6 million views. 

(Photo by Mark Vancleave/Star Tribune via Getty Images)

