George Floyd’s Death Sparks Viral Song For Change By 12-Year-Old

A heartbreaking song that illuminates the harsh realities of being Black in America has now become a rallying outcry in the aftermath of the horrifying Memorial Day death of George Floyd, a Black man in Minnesota.

Twelve-year-old Keedron Bryant is a rising gospel singer who went viral earlier this week after he shared a video of himself on Instagram singing about his personal experiences as a “young Black man.”

“Just singing what’s on my heart...hope this blesses someone@sdhtoronto thanks for this dope shirt!! #ijustwantolive #blacklivesmatter #ijustwannalive #equality #black #blackexcellence #racism #justice @mstinalawson,” he captioned in his post on Wednesday, (May 27).