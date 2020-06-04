Kanye West Is Donating $2 Million To Support The Families Of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor And Ahmaud Arbery

Kanye West is reportedly donating $2 million to support the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery.

According to TMZ, representatives for the rapper/producer says he’s setting up a college fund for Floyd’s six-year-old daughter, Gianna, as well as help with the legal bills for the three families.

Part of the money will also help struggling Black-owned businesses in the artist’s native Chicago.

Three men have been arrested and charged with Arbery’s murder. One man who filmed the killing drove behind Arbery while Greg McMichael, 64, and his son Travis McMichael, 34 waited ahead in their truck before shooting him. Prosecutors claim Greg yelled: ‘F*****g n****r’ after the execution.

Taylor was killed when police broke into her Louisville, Kentucky apartment via a silent warrant and shot up the place while she was sleeping. They said they were looking for a male drug dealer, even though that man was already in custody and no drugs were found at Taylor’s residence.

George Floyd was killed by former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin on May 25. Four former officers have since been arrested and charged for their involvement in the 46-year-old’s death, including Chauvin, who was initially charged with third-degree murder and second degree manslaughter.

On Wednesday, Minnesota attorney general Keith Ellison upgraded the charges against Chauvin to Second Degree murder for the death of Floyd on and also charged the three other officers involved, J Alexander Kueng, Tou Thao and Thomas Lane with aiding and abetting murder. The three officers were fired and have remained under investigation since the day after Floyd died.

