George Floyd’s Children To Receive Free College Education

UnitedHealth Group has committed to paying for the college education for George Floyd’s children.
The Houston Chronicle reports that the Minnetonka-based health care company also said that they will donate more than $10 million to help the Twin Cities neighborhoods affected by the riots and protests that have occurred for the last seven days. They have also promised to donate $5 million and up to 25,000 hours of its employees’ community service to help businesses rebuild.
Another $5 million will be donated to the YMCA Equity Innovation Center of Excellence.
"George Floyd's death is an unspeakable tragedy. Communities all across America are struggling to make sense of what's happened and how we as a society pull together to move forward, heal, learn and grow," said UnitedHealth CEO David Wichmann in a statement.
In the wake of Floyd’s senseless death, former boxing champion, Floyd Mayweather, has also reportedly committed to paying for the funeral expenses for George Floyd.
The Floyd family has confirmed that homegoing services will take place in his hometown of Houston, Minnesota, and Charlotte.
Floyd was killed on May 25 in Minneapolis when a white officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeled in his neck for more than eight minutes. A new independent autopsy report provided by two forensic specialists Dr. Michael Baden and Dr. Allecia Wilson determined that Floyd’s cause of death was “asphyxiation from sustained pressure” which was caused by “neck and back compressions that led to a lack of blood flow to the brain.”
Chauvin has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter and is being held on a $500,000 bond. Thomas Lane, Tou Thao, and J. Alexander Kueng are the three other officers who have been fired from the Minneapolis Police Department but not arrested or charged.
(Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)
