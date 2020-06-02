George Floyd’s Children To Receive Free College Education

The Houston Chronicle reports that the Minnetonka-based health care company also said that they will donate more than $10 million to help the Twin Cities neighborhoods affected by the riots and protests that have occurred for the last seven days. They have also promised to donate $5 million and up to 25,000 hours of its employees’ community service to help businesses rebuild.

UnitedHealth Group has committed to paying for the college education for George Floyd ’s children.

Another $5 million will be donated to the YMCA Equity Innovation Center of Excellence.

"George Floyd's death is an unspeakable tragedy. Communities all across America are struggling to make sense of what's happened and how we as a society pull together to move forward, heal, learn and grow," said UnitedHealth CEO David Wichmann in a statement.

In the wake of Floyd’s senseless death, former boxing champion, Floyd Mayweather, has also reportedly committed to paying for the funeral expenses for George Floyd.

The Floyd family has confirmed that homegoing services will take place in his hometown of Houston, Minnesota, and Charlotte.