D.C. Mayor Renames Street After ‘Black Lives Matter’ Leading To White House

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser had “Black Lives Matter” painted on the street that leads to the White House as well as changed the name of 16th Street to “Black Lives Matter Plaza.”

The road has been a popular place for demonstrators to protest, and now, according to Bowser, it’s a commemorative area to honor protesters and the lives of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and everyone who has lost their lives to police brutality and white supremacy.

"There was a dispute this week about whose street this is," John Falcicchio, chief of staff for Bowser, wrote in a tweet. "Mayor Bowser wanted to make it abundantly clear that this is DC's street and to honor demonstrators who (were) peacefully protesting on Monday evening."