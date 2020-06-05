Trump Says It’s ‘A Great Day For George Floyd’ And Says Police Should ‘Do Better’

Written by Madison J. Gray

President Trump called Friday (June 5) a "great day for equality" and a "great day" for George Floyd after the latest jobs report revealed that unemployment figures had dipped to 13.5 percent.



In a speech in the Rose Garden, Trump jumped from topic to topic and then commented on the police killing of Floyd, who died May 25 at the hands of Minneapolis police officers. It was one of the few times he’s spoken directly about the fatal encounter. "Equal justice under the law must mean every American receives equal treatment in every encounter with law enforcement regardless of race, color, gender or creed," Trump said. "They have to receive fair treatment from law enforcement." "We all saw what happened last week. We can’t let that happen," he continued. "Hopefully George is looking down right now and saying this is a great thing that’s happening for our country. This is a great day for him, it’s a great day for everybody. This is a great day for everybody. This is a great, great day in terms of equality.”

Apparently George Floyd is looking down and saying how great the employment figures are? Because they didn’t tank as much this month as last month? There are NO WORDS. pic.twitter.com/qqFXP3epMn — Anthony Davis (@theanthonydavis) June 5, 2020

Trump has been the target of heavy criticism this week after law enforcement was accused of firing tear gas and rubber bullets at peaceful demonstrators in Lafayette Park, which is adjacent to the White House, so that he could have a photo-op at a church across the street. He has also threatened military intervention against protesters as a response to chaotic protests around the country.



The president has not directly addressed the nation on the issue of police violence or racial profiling despite cases of deaths like Floyd’s, Ahmaud Arbery’s in Brunswick, Georgia or Breonna Taylor’s in Louisville, Kentucky continuing to spark demonstrations around the country and even globally. In a June 3 interview on the Fox Radio Network, he said police would have to “do better” when it comes to low numbers of African Americans placing their trust in police, but did not offer a specific strategy on how that should happen, particularly amid nationwide concern over police violence against Black people, instead blaming presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Trump was asked about a recent Axios-Ipsos poll that shows 70 percent of whites in America trust the police, but only 36 percent of African Americans feel the same.

Host Brian Kilmeade asked how that should be changed, to which Trump responded, “well, I think you have to get better than what they’ve been doing. I mean obviously that was a terrible thing,” he said, referring to Floyd's death. “And I’ve spoken about it numerous times in various speeches.” He said that he dedicated part of his address on Saturday (May 30) during the SpaceX rocket launch to what happened to Floyd but was ignored by media. “Everybody has to do better...this is a long-term problem. This didn’t happen today,” but then he veered off into a tangent about Biden, apparently referring to the speech he made in Philadelphia on Wednesday (June 3) speaking directly to the issue and offering a plan for restorative justice.



“He made a statement about what he should do,” said Trump. “I said, he’s been there for 43 years, he was vice president for eight years, he didn’t do a thing. His crime bill was a disaster.”



Meanwhile, a campaign video from Trump’s 2020 re-election team that criticized the social unrest that came after Floyd’s death was taken down by Twitter for violating copyright infringement, The New York Post reported. In the video, he calls Floyd’s death a “grave tragedy” that “never should have happened.” It then splices in memorials to Floyd and crowds of protesters, and also violent looting and chaos. “The memory of George Floyd is being dishonored by rioters, looters and anarchists,” Trump says. BET has been covering every angle of George Floyd’s death in police custody, other social justice cases and the subsequent aftermath and protests. For our continuing coverage, click here.