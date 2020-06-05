Michael Jordan And Jordan Brand Announce Jaw-Dropping Donation Towards Racial Equity And Social Justice

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Hours after Serena Williams’ husband Alex Ohanian announced he’s making a $1 million contribution to Colin Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights organization and Kanye West pledged $2 million to the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, Michael Jordan said, “hold my Js.”
The NBA legend and entrepreneur announced on Friday (June 5) that he, along with his company Jordan Brand, are committing to a $100 million donation to organizations working towards racial equity and social justice.
“The Jordan Brand is us, the Black community,” the statement begins. “Jordan Brand is more than one man. It’s always been a family. We represent a proud family that has overcome obstacles, fought against discrimination in communities worldwide and that works every day to erase the stain of racism and the damage of injustice.”
The statement continues, “Today, we are announcing that Michael Jordan and the Jordan Brand will be donating $100 million over the next 10 years to organizations dedicated to ensuring racial equality, social justice and greater access to education.”
Read the full statement, below:
Earlier in the day Reddit co-founder and husband of Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian, announced he would be resigning from Reddit’s board to make room for a Black executive to possibly replace him, and he would donate a portion of all his future Reddit earnings towards causes focused on racial equity.
He kicked off his pledge with a $1 million donation to Colin Kaepernick’s Know Your Rights organization:
