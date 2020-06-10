Sen. Cory Booker Says He 'Would Sooner Die' Than Let Donald Trump Stay In Office If He Loses The Election

Some voters are expressing real fears that even if Trump loses the Presidential election in November, he will refuse to leave office. The concerns aren’t just being noticed by journalists, but also from elected Democratic officials like New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker.



On The Clay Cane Show on SiriusXM Urban View, Booker was asked about the fears many Americans have that Trump will not concede if he loses to former Vice President Joe Biden in November.

“I've thought about it, and I worry about it,” said Booker. “This President has already shown his willingness to trample constitutional norms. He just turned law enforcement against peaceful protestors, in one of the most sacrosanct places, the Capital of the United States -- fundamental to the ideals of our nation is to petition your government to peacefully protest.”

He continued, “People come to this city for everything… this is a place of great tradition and he turned upon those traditions and used force, tear gas, rubber bullets to clear peaceful protesters. To do what? Because he had to get to some national emergency? To do what? Because he had somehow to meet the demands of his job? No, he did that for a photo op.”



Booker is referring to the Trump administration’s decision to control peaceful protestors by shooting them with rubber bullets and spraying them with tear gas all so Trump could have a photo opp while holding a Bible in front of St John’s Episcopal church on June 1.



The former presidential candidate continued, “So, am I concerned? Yeah, but the good thing is that moment when he did that, it was a bit of a stress test. And when you suddenly start seeing cabinet members of his come out and condemn him and say ‘he was a threat to our democracy,’ it gave me the first sign, that should we have a greater stress test of him trying to delegitimize an election and remain in power, that there are people in other positions of power that will not let that happen. And I'm one of them.”



In a moment of genuine outrage, Booker let it be known this is not a game to him. He will not stand by and let Trump linger in the role if Biden is voted in.

“I would sooner die and I mean, that very seriously, I would sooner die than to see my nation's constitutional tradition of peaceful transfer of power vacated by a demagogue who won't humble himself.”



Watch the powerful clip below:

