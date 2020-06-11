LeBron James, Trae Young, And More NBA Players Create Voting Rights Group

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has joined other star Black athletes and entertainers to start a voting group aimed to protect African-American voting rights.

“Because of everything that’s going on, people are finally starting to listen to us — we feel like we’re finally getting a foot in the door,” James told The New York Times.

"More Than a Vote" will help influence Black communities to register to vote and cast their ballots in November.

RELATED: Some NBA Players May Sit Out Season To Honor George Floyd

"Yes, we want you to go out and vote, but we’re also going to give you the tutorial. We’re going to give you the background of how to vote and what they’re trying to do, [on] the other side, to stop you from voting," James said.

Helping to move the effort and spread the word, Atlanta Hawks Trae Young, Golden State Warriors Draymond Green and WNBA star for the Phoenix Mercury Skylar Diggins-Smith, have teamed up to help amplify the “More Than a Vote” campaign.

ESPN Sports Analyst Jalen Rose and comedian Kevin Hart have also reportedly committed to the effort.

“If people my age see that I’m going out and I’m voting,” Young said, “Maybe the next 21-year-old will.”

With a collective following of 136 million followers on his Instagram, Twitter and Facebook accounts, King James has a voice that can have a tremendous impact heading into the contentious November presidential election.