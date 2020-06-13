Body Of Black Man Found Hanging From A Tree Near Los Angeles

After news spread of the tragic death, protesters began gathering in front of Palmdale City Hall to demand answers with many refuting the initial suicide ruling.

According to NBC Los Angeles , the LA County Sheriff's Homicide Bureau and the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office, as well as fire personnel, responded to the scene. An investigation is still ongoing, however, police believe Fuller hanged himself.

Investigators have reportedly said Fuller’s death was a suicide. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department claims a man was walking by Poncitlán Square at 3:39 a.m. when he discovered the body in the 38300 block of Ninth Street East.

The Los Angeles-area community is in shock after the body of 24-year-old Robert Fuller was found hanging from a tree close to Palmdale, California’s City Hall on the morning of Friday, June 12.

The @LASDHQ said Robert Fuller died of suicide by hanging himself on a tree. Many people in Palmdale don’t believe it. The story for @SpecNews1SoCal pic.twitter.com/dzlZdV5wuY

#JusticeForRobertFuller was trending on Twitter shortly after the protests began as the rest of the nation is also calling for a full investigation.

Sheriff’s Homicide Lt. Brandon Dean says many calls have come in from the public, but he doesn’t believe there’s evidence that points to any other conclusion than suicide.

"From initial investigation of the scene and everything we've recovered at the scene, all signs right now lead us to believe this was a suicide," Dean told LAist. "Without going into too much detail, it doesn't appear there was any sign of a fight or struggle."

Investigators claim they’re attempting to locate footage from around Fuller’s death scene, however, they say there are no cameras within the park. Fuller’s family say they also haven’t been able to locate a note or online posting from Fuller written prior to his death.

Following a press conference, a man identifying himself as Fuller’s cousin told FOX LA that the family is convinced foul play was involved.

“Implying that he was suicidal is really disgusting,” Fuller’s cousin told the news outlet Friday.

“My cousin is not suicidal,” added another relative. “He don’t have no mental issues or anything like that. He did not kill himself and we are not going to stop until we get answers.”

A GoFundMe account has been created to help Robert Fuller’s family with the funeral costs. As of Saturday morning (June 13), it’s raised north of $144,000.

A petition has also been launched demanding a full and thorough investigation into Fuller’s death. Currently, it has garnered over 100,000 signatures.

Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George, who is a native of Palmdale, tweeted that he also wants answers from his community over what happened.



