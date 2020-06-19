Rev. Al Sharpton Challenges Trump To Address Systemic Racism At Tulsa Rally

One week after he delivered a powerful eulogy during George Floyd’s funeral, Rev. Al Sharpton is furthering his message of action and is demanding Donald Trump to no longer dodge the issue of systemic racial inequality in America.

The civil rights leader and founder and President of the National Action Network (NAN) gave the keynote speech on Juneteeth, June 19, in Tulsa, Oklahoma for a commemoration of the anniversary of the emancipation of enslaved Black people in the United States. Sharpton was joined by the family of Terence Crutcher, an unarmed Black man who was fatally shot in 2016 by police officer Betty Jo Shelby as he was standing next to his vehicle. A jury later acquitted Shelby, who now works as a deputy sheriff in a neighboring Rogers County, which is in direct opposition to Trump’s new police reform executive order.

Sharpton demanded that President Trump, who is holding a rally in Tulsa the next day on Saturday, June 20, trade in his usual divisive talking points for words of unity and awakening.

“When was America great for everybody? You can't be great when you can shoot people down like you did Terrence Crutcher,” said Sharpton who continued on by reminding the crowd of the recent deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Rayshad Brooks.

"I read this morning the President was talking about warning lowlifes. What is lowlifes that who shoot unarmed people Mr. President. It’s lowlifes who have prosecutors who don't prosecute the law but look out for their friends. You couldn't be talking about us because we fought for the country when it wouldn't fight for us. You couldn't be talking about us because we went to foreign shores where those we fought could come and check into hotels that we couldn't. And eat in restaurants that we couldn’t, and we still stood for America. You don't know what greatness is? Just look over here in Greenwood tonight. This is what is great about America!”