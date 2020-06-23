Georgia Senate Passes New Hate Crime Bill

The Georgia Senate passed a new hate crime bill today (June 23) by a vote of 47-6. The House passed the bill 127-38.

According to CBS46, as it stands now, House Bill 426 (or #HB426 ) will “impose additional penalties for crimes motivated by the victim’s race, color, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, gender or disability.”

On Friday, Republican senators implemented changes that allowed for protections for police and first responders from hate crimes, but suddenly removed that part of the bill after numerous objections from Senate Democrats and ACLU, the NAACP and other civil rights groups.

Since the death of Ahmaud Arbery in February 2020, the Black man whose death in Brunswick, Georgia came after two white men cornered him with a pickup truck and shot him after an abrupt argument, pressure has been put upon Georgia state legislators to create a law around hate crimes. The protests over police violence that followed only pushed the cause even further.

Republican House Speaker David Ralston acknowledged the Arbery's death before the bill was passed saying,"Today we have said we will not be defined by a senseless act ... the murder of Ahmaud Arbery."



Republican State Senator Bill Heath spoke against the bill tweeting that he was worried pastors who preach based on scripture against gay marriage could be held liable under this new criteria for hate crimes.

"This is a very complicated issue but we're soon to be complicating it even more," said Heath before today’s hearing.