Ahmaud Arbery Shooting Video Spurs Calls For Hate Crime Law In Georgia

In the wake of the release of a video of Ahmaud Arbery’s shooting death, Democratic Georgia state lawmakers are calling for the state to institute a new hate crimes law for the first time in several years.

The shooting, which took place February 23, but has come to national attention over the past week with activists calling for the arrests of Gregory and Travis McMichael.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Georgia is one of five states in the country that does not have a law that has harsher penalties for people who commit crimes based on race, sexual orientation, religion or disability. The state’s last hate crime law was struck down in 2004 by the Georgia Supreme Court, which called it “unconstitutionally vague.”

Lawmakers attempted to craft a new statute, and it passed the state house, but was stalled in its senate. But this time they say Arbery’s killing shows exactly why there should be a law on the books that specifies this type of crime.

“Just one day before I leave this Earth I want to go an entire day not worried about my brothers or dad or neighbors being hunted in the streets like animals,” said State Rep. Dar’shun Kendrick, who is African American told the AJC.

Meanwhile other politicians echoed the growing anger and calls for the McMichaels to be charged in Arbery’s death.

“This is nothing short of race-based vigilantism, which is fostered by our rudderless leaders who encourage and excuse this type of lawlessness,” said former Columbus, Ga., mayor Teresa Tomlinson, who is running for the U.S. Senate seat held by Sen. Sonny Perdue said to the AJC.

Sen. Kelly Loeffler also called for “swift and immediate answers” regarding the shooting.

These calls follow presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden responding to the video of the Arbery’s death yesterday (April 7). “The video is clear: Ahmaud Arbery was killed in cold blood,” he wrote on Twitter. “My heart goes out to his family, who deserve justice and deserve it now. It is time for a swift, full, and transparent investigation into his murder."

