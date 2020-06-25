Ahmaud Arbery’s Mother To Help Breonna Taylor’s Family Get Justice

Following the June 24 indictment of Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, and William Bryan, in Ahmaud Arbery murder case, the slain jogger’s mother Wanda Cooper-Jones is now fighting for justice for another family who lost their loved one.

Cooper-Jones is reportedly scheduled to meet with Breonna Taylor’s mom, Tamika Palmer, in Louisville on Thursday (June 25) to meet with lawmakers and local activists in the ongoing fight for Breonna, according to TMZ.

Lee Merritt, attorney for Ahmaud’s case, will accompany his mother on the trip as they call for the Louisville police officers involved in the March 13 death of Breonna to be arrested and charged.

One officer involved in the shooting, Brett Hankinson, was fired on June 19 after he was found to have violated two standards of operating procedures: obedience to the rules and regulations and use of deadly force.

Hankison, along with officers Myles Cosgrove, and Jonathan Mattingly were assigned to a botched March 13 drug raid in which they were seeking to arrest a suspect they believed lived in the apartment Taylor and boyfriend Kenneth Williams occupied. Police executed a “no-knock” warrant and burst through the door, according to a lawsuit filed by Taylor’s family.

However, when they came inside, the couple believed intruders were breaking in and Williams grabbed his own firearm. The officers opened fire and one of the officers was wounded. Taylor was shot to death. The suspect they were looking for was already in custody.