“Karen and Ken” Couple Aim AR-15 And Handgun At Black Lives Matter Protesters

Not only do peaceful protesters have to worry about police, they have to also be aware of violence from viliinates.

Peaceful protesters were walking through the Central West End neighborhood of St. Louis on Sunday, June 28. They were walking to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson’s office after she revealed on social media the names and addresses of people who have called to defund the police.



The protesters were calling for her resignation.



While walking to the mayor’s office, a couple aimed their guns at the protesters. The husband was armed with an AR-15 and the wife has a handgun.

See the video below.




