“Karen and Ken” Couple Aim AR-15 And Handgun At Black Lives Matter Protesters

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
Not only do peaceful protesters have to worry about police, they have to also be aware of violence from viliinates.
Peaceful protesters were walking through the Central West End neighborhood of St. Louis on Sunday, June 28. They were walking to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson’s office after she revealed on social media the names and addresses of people who have called to defund the police.
The protesters were calling for her resignation.
While walking to the mayor’s office, a couple aimed their guns at the protesters. The husband was armed with an AR-15 and the wife has a handgun.
See the video below, which has over 10 million views.
RELATED: Opinion | When Will There Be Justice For Breonna Taylor
According to local St. Louis media outlet Riverfront Times, the two have been identified as personal injury lawyers Mark and Patricia McCloskey.
Some social media users tagged the couple “Karen and Ken” and blasted the pair for their actions and called for their arrest.
St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson has now apologized for revealing the names and addresses of citizens who called to defund the police. She said in a June 28 statement, "As you probably know from following my Facebook page, for more than three months now I have been doing tri-weekly community updates on Facebook in an effort to be transparent and accessible during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
She continued, "Tonight, I would like to apologize for identifying individuals who presented letters and comment cards to me at City Hall as I was answering a routine question during one of my updates earlier today.”
Mayor Krewson also added, "While this is public information, never did I intend to cause distress or harm to anyone. The post has been removed and again, I sincerely apologize."
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS