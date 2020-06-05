OPINION | When Will There Be Justice For Breonna Taylor?

On March 13, Breonna Taylor was awakened around 1:00 a.m. by a banging noise, just minutes before her door was forced open by a battering ram. In the frantic seconds of the botched raid that followed, her boyfriend fired a single shot, while police, in return, fired 22 bullets. The result is that this young, Black woman with her life in front of her suddenly lay dead on the floor.

That’s how Breonna’s final moments on this Earth are described in a federal lawsuit, and yet, none of the officers involved in the death of the unarmed paramedic and aspiring nurse have been arrested. And with all of the rage brought to the surface by the recent demonstrations and marches across the nation, Breonna’s case has somehow been overshadowed by the videotaped death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Both cases involve Black victims who died at the hands of white officers, but as a community, we’ve decided that Floyd’s death was more horrific, and therefore more important. Without having actually seen Breonna shot to death, her body riddled with eight bullets by police who entered her home with a “no-knock” warrant, is her death somehow less horrific? As sickening as it was to see Floyd begging for his life while an officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes, what we didn’t see in Breonna Taylor’s case could be even worse.

That’s because the three plainclothes Louisville police officers who came to her home that night in an unmarked car were not wearing body cameras. Therefore, we only see her death in the text of the lawsuit that tells the story of that fateful night from the perspective of Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, the only living witness who is not a police officer.

Walker, a licensed gun owner, said he dialed 911 and then fired a single shot in self-defense because he didn’t know that the men bursting into the apartment were police officers.

'I don't know what happened ... somebody kicked in the door and shot my girlfriend,' Walker can be heard telling the dispatcher on the call.

Until last week, he was on home arrest for attempted murder, but realeased after mounting pressure from activists and protestors.

The problem with this case is that police should not have been there in the first place. The man they were seeking on a drug warrant was already in custody before they arrived at Breonna’s apartment. In the lawsuit surrounding the case, her family says police fired those shots blindly. Neither she nor her boyfriend had criminal histories or drug arrests and no illegal drugs were found in the home. They were simply sleeping.