Watch: Trader Joe ‘Karen’ Throws Tantrum Over Being Asked to Wear a Mask

The coronavirus infection rates are spiking all over the country, especially in California, however, that does not stop some people from ignoring CDC guidelines to wear a face mask in public.

A woman at a Trader Joe’s in North Hollywood, California is the latest example to go viral.

According to at least one alleged witness, the woman wore a mask to the store but took it off before walking in. After being told she had to wear a mask or leave, she began screaming and threw down her basket. Additionally, she screamed “Democratic pigs!”



The woman continued that she was being “harassed” for not wearing a mask, she has breathing problems and her doctor told her she couldn’t wear a mask. She also hollers that telling her to wear a mask is “violating federal law” and “get that on camera!”

Her speech was caught on camera and now has over 13 million views.



Watch the woman scream at the top of her lungs, clearly unaffected by so-called breathing problems.