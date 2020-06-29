Watch: Trader Joe ‘Karen’ Throws Tantrum Over Being Asked to Wear a Mask

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The coronavirus infection rates are spiking all over the country, especially in California, however, that does not stop some people from ignoring CDC guidelines to wear a face mask in public.
A woman at a Trader Joe’s in North Hollywood, California is the latest example to go viral.
According to at least one alleged witness, the woman wore a mask to the store but took it off before walking in. After being told she had to wear a mask or leave, she began screaming and threw down her basket. Additionally, she screamed “Democratic pigs!”
The woman continued that she was being “harassed” for not wearing a mask, she has breathing problems and her doctor told her she couldn’t wear a mask. She also hollers that telling her to wear a mask is “violating federal law” and “get that on camera!”
Her speech was caught on camera and now has over 13 million views.
Watch the woman scream at the top of her lungs, clearly unaffected by so-called breathing problems.
It’s not clear when the video was recorded but it was posted on June 27. The woman has not been identified but of course she has been labeled a “Karen.”
She spoke out to ABC and refused to give her name, claiming she was being harassed by a man for not wearing a mask and the store gave her permission to not wear a mask.
She alleged the man, "Right away he started using obscenities at me, saying 'f you,' the c word, 'wear your f-ing mask' all of this.”
She continued, "I did what any normal human being, a woman, would do if she was being harassed by a man, not knowing if he's a crazy man, so I started yelling in self defense.”
She also has no regrets, "Unlike whatever lies they are putting out there, I had no political agenda. I had nothing. They might use whatever else I said later in my anger, it doesn't matter. What happened to me should not be happening to anyone else.”’
The woman did not elaborate on her medical condition.
