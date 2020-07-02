D.L. Hughley: ‘It’s Impossible To Be Humane And A Black Trump Supporter’

D.L. Hughley is the type of comedian who never stops grinding, which is why he only just found out he tested positive for the coronavirus when he passed out on stage last month while doing the very things he loves to do; telling jokes.

Near the end of his time in quarantine, Hughley is back on the press circuit talking about his latest book Surrender, White People!: Our Unconditional Terms for Peace, which is available now.



During an interview on The Clay Cane Show on SiriusXM Urban View, the comedian was asked about failed actors, reality stars, social media personalities, and the dichotomy of being Black and being a Trump supporter.

“I think you can be a Black Republican and be a redeemable human being,” said Hughley. “However, you can't be a Black Trump supporter and be a redeemable human being. You can't. It's impossible to be humane and a Black Trump supporter. It's impossible to do that based on all the things he does and continues to do. The things he says and how detrimental he's been.”



He added, “I can't think of one Black Trump supporter that I find redeemable in the most basic way. Name me one that isn't bat shit crazy... name me one, like, Diamond and Silk, Candace Owens.”



RELATED: Dave Chappelle Ethers Candace Owens For Trashing George Floyd In New Comedy Special

Cane also asked Hughley whether or not he plans to include these differing opinions on his radio show.

“I can't speak for anybody else,” Hughley said. “But when that's your premise, when your premise starts, from that perspective...I don't know what I would talk about with you. I think it would be more of a spectacle than a conversation.”

Listen to the clip below: